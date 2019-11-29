Kid Rock Removed From Stage Following Tirade Against Oprah

Footage obtained by TMZ shows the 48-year-old musician using derogatory language in reference to the media mogul.

Kid Rock was recently escorted off stage during a performance at the Honky Tonk bar in Nashville, according to multiple reports, for verbally attacking several television personalities.

Footage obtained by TMZ shows 48-year-old Kid Rock with a drink in his hand, using derogatory language in reference to Oprah Winfrey and others. He says on stage, "I don't like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar... they can suck a dick sideways." The singer went on to acknowledge that some people will find his sentiment racist, but he would tell them to "fuck off."

Later in the clip, Kid Rock repeats, "Fuck Oprah Winfrey," and "Fuck Kathie Lee Gifford." A member of the audience can be heard saying that the singer is "blackout drunk." He continues to swear throughout the two-and-a-half minute clip, as audience members call him out for being racist.

At one point, he says, "I'm not a bad guy, I'm just an honest guy, saying I don't like Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar."

At the end of the clip, Kid Rock is physically removed from the stage by a uniformed officer.

On Friday, Kid Rock tweeted in reference to the incident. "My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey Show years ago and her people wanted me to write down five reasons why I loved her and her show...I said fuck that and her. End of story."

This is not the first time the musician has landed in hot water after a verbal attack toward well known television hosts. Last year, he was booted from the Nashville Christmas parade following profane remarks against Behar.

And back in 2011, Kid Rock was slammed for his use of the Confederate flag on stage and accused of racism by protesters.

Nov. 29, 5:13 p.m.: An earlier version of this story identified Kid Rock's tirade as "racist" in the headline. This has since been removed.