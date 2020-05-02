Kids' Choice Awards: LeBron James, 'Endgame' Cast and Slime Featured in Virtual Show

Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and BTS also made appearances during the special.

The Kids' Choice Awards 2020 may have been produced virtually, but there was still no shortage of slime during Saturday's telecast.

During Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together special, which was produced virtually after its original airdate was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, YouTube and Nick star JoJo Siwa discovered slime secretly placed in every area of her home and ultimately got slimed herself, while YouTube star David Dobrik also was doused in slime. The two also were named favorite social music star and favorite male social star, respectively.

Meanwhile, the awards also were handed out, as LeBron James received Nickelodeon's 2020 Generation Change Award, in honor of "his commitment to creating real and lasting change through education" via his charity, the LeBron James Family Foundation's I PROMISE School, which provides his hometown's most at-risk students and their families with educational resources and support. James also was named favorite male sports star.

Avengers: Endgame was named best movie, and the cast (Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner) made a special appearance.

Stranger Things was named favorite family TV show, while Henry Danger was named favorite kids TV show. America's Got Talent took home the award for favorite reality show.

Victoria Justice hosted the special, which also featured appearances from winners including Dwayne Johnson; Ariana Grande; Billie Eilish; Frozen 2's Kristen Bell and Josh Gad; Camila Cabello; Millie Bobby Brown; Ellen DeGeneres; BTS; Shawn Mendes; Lil Nas X; Dove Cameron; SpongeBob SquarePants' Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke; SSSniperWolf; Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink); and Henry Danger stars Jace Norman, Riele Downs, Sean Ryan Fox, Cooper Barnes, Ella Anderson and Michael D. Cohen.

Other memorable moments of the Nickelodeon show included a $1 million donation to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; a performance by recording artist and actor Asher Angel of his chart-topping single "All Day"; and an exclusive look at Nickelodeon's Slime in Space voyage.

A full list of winners follows.

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Henry Danger

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Stranger Things

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Got Talent

FAVORITE TV HOST

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

FAVORITE MOVIE

Avengers: Endgame

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)

FAVORITE SUPERHERO

Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Frozen 2

FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)

FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

FAVORITE SONG

"bad guy" - Billie Eilish

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

"Señorita" - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST

Lil Nas X

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Taylor Swift (North America)

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

David Dobrik

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Annie LeBlanc

FAVORITE GAMER

SSSniperWolf

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Minecraft

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

JoJo Siwa

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Alex Morgan

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

LeBron James