AWARDS Kids' Choice Awards: LeBron James, 'Endgame' Cast and Slime Featured in Virtual Show 6:26 PM PDT 5/2/2020 by Kimberly Nordyke Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and BTS also made appearances during the special. The Kids' Choice Awards 2020 may have been produced virtually, but there was still no shortage of slime during Saturday's telecast. During Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together special, which was produced virtually after its original airdate was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, YouTube and Nick star JoJo Siwa discovered slime secretly placed in every area of her home and ultimately got slimed herself, while YouTube star David Dobrik also was doused in slime. The two also were named favorite social music star and favorite male social star, respectively. Meanwhile, the awards also were handed out, as LeBron James received Nickelodeon's 2020 Generation Change Award, in honor of "his commitment to creating real and lasting change through education" via his charity, the LeBron James Family Foundation's I PROMISE School, which provides his hometown's most at-risk students and their families with educational resources and support. James also was named favorite male sports star. Avengers: Endgame was named best movie, and the cast (Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner) made a special appearance. Stranger Things was named favorite family TV show, while Henry Danger was named favorite kids TV show. America's Got Talent took home the award for favorite reality show. Victoria Justice hosted the special, which also featured appearances from winners including Dwayne Johnson; Ariana Grande; Billie Eilish; Frozen 2's Kristen Bell and Josh Gad; Camila Cabello; Millie Bobby Brown; Ellen DeGeneres; BTS; Shawn Mendes; Lil Nas X; Dove Cameron; SpongeBob SquarePants' Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke; SSSniperWolf; Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink); and Henry Danger stars Jace Norman, Riele Downs, Sean Ryan Fox, Cooper Barnes, Ella Anderson and Michael D. Cohen. Other memorable moments of the Nickelodeon show included a $1 million donation to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; a performance by recording artist and actor Asher Angel of his chart-topping single "All Day"; and an exclusive look at Nickelodeon's Slime in Space voyage. A full list of winners follows. FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW Henry Danger FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW Stranger Things FAVORITE REALITY SHOW America's Got Talent FAVORITE TV HOST Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games) FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES SpongeBob SquarePants FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things) FAVORITE MALE TV STAR Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger) FAVORITE MOVIE Avengers: Endgame FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3) FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level) FAVORITE SUPERHERO Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame) FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE Frozen 2 FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King) FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2) FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST Ariana Grande FAVORITE MALE ARTIST Shawn Mendes FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP BTS FAVORITE SONG "bad guy" - Billie Eilish FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION "Señorita" - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST Lil Nas X FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR Taylor Swift (North America) FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR David Dobrik FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR Annie LeBlanc FAVORITE GAMER SSSniperWolf FAVORITE VIDEO GAME Minecraft FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR JoJo Siwa FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR Alex Morgan FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR LeBron James