Kiefer Sutherland Cancels European Tour Dates After Injuring Ribs

Kiefer Sutherland has been forced to cancel a handful of European tour dates after slipping on the steps of a bus and injuring his ribs. The 24 actor-turned-country-singer was on his way to a gig in Denmark when the accident happened.

Sutherland posted a message to Instagram announcing the news, writing, "Sadly, I slipped on the steps of the bus whilst travelling to Denmark and seriously injured a rib, making it difficult to breathe and impossible to sing. Regretfully, I will not be able to perform the last 3 shows of our tour, but have every intension of making up these shows in September/October when we return."

"I am so sorry for any inconvenience that I have caused to the fans who have bought tickets," he added. "I will do everything I can to make it up to you."

According to Sutherland, the make-up dates for the shows in Denmark and Gothenburg, Sweden will be announced shortly. Check out his post below in the meantime.

