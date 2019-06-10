Kiefer Sutherland Urges Ontario Politician to Stop Using Grandfather's Name

The '24' star told Doug Ford, the brother of late Toronto mayor Rob Ford, on Twitter: "I knew Tommy Douglas and you Sir, are no Tommy Douglas."

Kiefer Sutherland told Ontario political leader Doug Ford on Monday to stop invoking the name of his grandfather, Tommy Douglas, for political purposes.

"I personally find your comparison of your policies to his offensive," the 24 star wrote on his Twitter account. In a May 31 column in the Financial Post newspaper, Ford's social services minister Lisa MacLeod wrote that Tommy Douglas believed governments should not run up big deficits and debt loads.

In a June 2 tweet of his own, Doug Ford wrote: "It’s time to make government work for the people again — not the other way around. I think Tommy Douglas would approve. @MacLeodLisa."

Sutherland, the son of veteran Canadian actor Donald Sutherland, has as his maternal grandfather the Scottish-born Canadian politician Tommy Douglas, who is widely credited for bringing universal health care to Canada.

Sutherland told Ford in his tweet that he agreed that his grandfather as a politician was fiscally responsible. "In addition to balancing the budget of Saskatchewan, he also provided the province with paved roads, healthcare and electricity. He did it all within four years. Contrary to your argument, it was never at the expense of social and human services to those in need," the Hollywood actor wrote.

Kiefer is best known for his leading role as Jack Bauer on 24, a performance that earned him a Golden Globe in 2002. He made his return to television in 2016, starring in the series Designated Survivor.

"So I can only ask, as the grandson of this man, for you to stop posting his picture and using his name as part of your political agenda. After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you, sir, are no Tommy Douglas," Sutherland told Ford, brother of late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford.

Sutherland ended his tweet with: "P.S. You're lucky my mum's not active on Twitter. Sincerely, Kiefer Sutherland."

Sutherland's mother is the Canadian actress Shirley Douglas, who was earlier married to Donald Sutherland.