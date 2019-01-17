Kiernan Shipka, Shameik Moore, Isabela Moner Join Netflix's YA Adaptation 'Let It Snow'

Odeya Rush and 'Spider-Man' lead Jacob Batalon will also star in the holiday feature.

Netflix has assembled an impressive list of young talent for its holiday feature Let It Snow, based on the young adult best-seller from John Green, Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina headliner Kiernan Shipka and Shameik Moore, who starred in the streamer's series The Get Down, are part of the ensemble, along with Instant Family actress Isabela Moner.

Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Miles Robbins (Blockers), Mitchell Hope (Descendants), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet) and Anna Akana (You Get Me) are also set for the movie. Joan Cusack rounds out the cast.

The logline for the rom-com anthology reads: When a once in a century snowstorm hits a small town on Christmas Eve, several high school seniors discover unexpected opportunities as well as complications that test their friendships, love lives and aspirations for the future.

Luke Snellin will direct from a script by Victoria Strouse (Finding Dory), the latest screenwriter on the project that was previously set up at Universal. Bird Box producer Dylan Clark will produce via his Dylan Clark Productions, along with Alexa Faigen. Beau Bauman will exec produce with Brendan Ferguson.

Shipka, who will be seen in the second season of Sabrina, is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Sloane Offer. Moore, repped by CAA, Three Six Zero and McKuin Frankel, is currently in theaters with the massively popular animated film Spider-Verse. Moner stars in Paramount's upcoming Dora the Explorer movie and is repped by CAA and Peikoff Mahan.