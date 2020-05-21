Killer Films Inks First Look Deal With MGM for TV, Film

The award-winning banner from producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler is currently working on Ryan Murphy’s untitled Netflix mini­series about fashion designer Halston.

Killer Films, the acclaimed banner from producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, has inked first-look development deals with MGM for both film and scripted television.

Under the two-year agreements, MGM and Killer Films will develop and produce feature films and original scripted series across a variety of genres and platforms.

The announcement was made by the recently instated MGM Film Group chairman Michael De Luca, who previously worked with Killer Films on Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Steve Stark, president of MGM/UA Television.

“I had one of the best experiences of my career with Christine Vachon and Killer Films on Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” said De Luca. Stark added, “Christine and Pamela are two of the most influential independent producers in the industry, bringing audiences some of the most seminal film and television series of the past two decades.

Said Vachon and Koffler, “Killer has always been driven by passion, our own instincts, and those of the unique filmmakers we have worked with over the decades. We are so excited that a studio with such talented leadership wants to join forces with us to bring new stories across different platforms for this unique time.”

Killer Films' long list of award-winning credits include Boys Don't Cry, Still Alice and Carol. The banner's upcoming work includes Todd Hayne’s documentary on The Velvet Underground and Ryan Murphy’s untitled Netflix mini­series about fashion designer Halston, starring Ewan McGregor.

Sloss Eckhouse represented Killer Films in the deal.