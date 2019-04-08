'Killing Eve' Season 2 Set to Air in U.K. Months After U.S. (Again)

The first season of the dark comedy earned 14 BAFTA TV nominations, yet viewers in the U.K. won't get to see season two until it finishes on BBC America.

The second season of Killing Eve launched on BBC America on Sunday night to almost universal praise.

"Beyond funny, the series continues to be clever, with plenty of intriguing tricks up its sleeve," wrote The Hollywood Reporter's Tim Goodman, one of countless critics to welcome the return of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's dark comedy about a female assassin and her pursuing spy with two open arms.

The second outing of Killing Eve also comes just a week after the show earned 14 BAFTA TV nominations, more than anything else this year (and two higher than A Very English Scandal).

However, much like with the first outing, U.K. fans — of which tens of millions tuned in in 2018 — are going to have to wait several months before seeing the second season of Killing Eve for themselves.

As a BBC America production, the joint venture between the BBC and AMC has exclusive rights to the show's first run. This arrangement means that the BBC — which stepped in to buy U.K. rights and intends to drop all episodes as a box set on iPlayer at once — won't get to do so until it has concluded in the U.S. on May 26.

"BBC America are playing it out in weekly episodes," a BBC spokesperson told The Guardian. “This means we have to wait until BBC America have premiered all of the weekly episodes — which as commissioning broadcaster they are entitled to do — before we can begin our transmission, otherwise we would be premiering episodes before them."

No date has actually been set for Killing Eve's U.K. broadcast, but British fans can console themselves that at least there shouldn't be a wait of six months, as there was the first time.