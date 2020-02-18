Kim Cattrall, Eric McCormack, Hunter Schafer Set for Honors at SCAD aTVFest

Savannah College of Art and Design's TV-focused festival has announced its initial lineup for the Feb. 27-29 event and it features stars from shows like 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist,' 'Vida,' 'Grown-ish,' '68 Whiskey' and 'Awkwafina is Nora from Queens' along with panels and in-person discussions.

Kim Cattrall, Eric McCormack and Hunter Schafer are among the honorees on the just-announced lineup for the Savannah College of Art and Design's upcoming SCAD aTVfest in Atlanta.

In its eighth year, the university’s signature TV event will be held at SCADshow Feb. 27-29 with Entertainment Weekly back for a second outing as the official media sponsor. Cattrall, who stars on Fox's Filthy Rich, will receive the Icon Award; McCormack is set to take home the Impact Award for his work on NBC's Will & Grace; Tom Payne, of Fox's Prodigal Son, and Schafer, who broke out on HBO's Euphoria, will receive a Discovery Award; and the cast of NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, and John Clarence Stewart) will be honored with a Rising Star Cast Award. Honorees are scheduled to attend screenings and participate in conversations regarding their work. The festival’s In Conversation Series includes talks with McCormack, Schafer, Malcolm Jamal-Warner, Miss J Alexander and Grown-ish costume designer Michelle Cole and star Yara Shahidi.

“This promises to be a fantastic aTVFest 2020 in Atlanta,” said Christina Routhier, executive director, SCAD aTVfest. “We are excited to have Entertainment Weekly return as our official media partner. We appreciate the amazing support from networks and studios that bring top shows, talent, and below the line artists to our festival. ... Once again, we are thrilled to continue to highlight female talent in front of and behind the camera.”

Shows and representatives attending this year's festival include: 68 Whiskey (Paramount Network) with actors Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Reisgraf and executive producer/director Michael Lehman; Animation Domination (Fox) with executive producers Julie Scully, Mike Scully, Danny Smith and character artist Mike Cassidy; Awkwafina is Nora from Queens (Comedy Central) with actor BD Wong; The Baker and the Beauty (ABC) with actors Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley, Carlos Gómez, Dan Bucatinsky, Lisa Vidal, David Del Rio, Belissa Escobedo and Michelle Veintimilla; Cherish the Day (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network) with actors Alano Miller, Xosha Roquemore and director Blitz Bazawule; Legacies (CW) with actors Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi and Peyton Alex Smith; Mixed-ish (ABC) with actors Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Arica Himmel and executive producer/co-creator Peter Saji; Vida (STARZ) with actors Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon, Carlos Miranda and Roberta Colindrez; among many others.

A sampling of panels include: Snackable Content for Any Audience; the Art of Representation; Inside the Writers Room; True Crime: TV’s Fascination with Killers; Into the Stream; Fox's Animation Domination; AR/VR Next Generation Experiences; Create a Jaw-dropping Fight Scene with Cinemax’s Strike Back; the Windy City Trifecta: Dick Wolf's Chicago; Meet the Executives; Emerging Platforms in the Soaring 20’s; Below the Line series featuring: Production Design, Costume Design, National and Atlanta Casting; Behind the Scenes with Tyler Perry’s Ruthless; SCAD Alumni panels; and the annual Wonder Women Series, presented by EW, featuring actors, show runners and directors.

Additional programs and honorees will be revealed shortly. More information about the event can be found here.