Kim Kardashian West Blasts Taylor Swift Over Leaked Kanye Phone Call Video

The long-running feud between the singer, the reality TV star and the rapper was reignited once again after footage of the call between West and Swift went viral over the weekend.

The feud between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian West was reignited Monday night after the reality TV star took to Twitter to defend her husband Kanye West over a leaked video of the full phone call with Swift in which they discussed lyrics for his song "Famous."

Tensions arose between the singer, reality star and rapper after the song's release in 2016. Following the release of West's "Famous," Swift blasted the rapper for his lyrics in which he states: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that bitch famous." Swift called West's lyrics "misogynistic" and argued that she never approved them. At the time, Kardashian West took to Snapchat to post a series of clips showing West on the phone with Swift, with the singer overheard thanking West for calling her to discuss the song and described the lyric of them having sex as a "compliment." The viral moment resulted in Kardashian West referring to Swift on Twitter with the snake emoji — a symbol Swift later went on to reference throughout her 2017 reputation album.

Now that infamous phone call is breaking the internet once again after unseen footage from the leaked video went viral over the weekend, leaving many to take sides in who was telling the truth. Throughout the video, West seemingly asks Swift to help promote the song by posting it on her social media. He then asks for her thoughts on his lyrics, however is never heard mentioning calling her a "bitch" in his lyric. Swift can be overheard stating that she'd love for him to send her the song so she could have a listen, to which West agreed.

After the viral video leaked online, Swift broke her silence on the unseen footage, stating it simply proved "that I was telling the truth the whole time about 'that call.'" The singer then goes on to say the video proves that the original clips posted by Kardashian West were "edited and manipulated."

"Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked," the singer wrote via Instagram Stories, "proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recoded that somebody edited, and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)... SWIPE UP to see what really matters." Swift then added a link for The World Health Organization and Feeding America so fans could join her in donating aid to the coronavirus relief efforts. Her statement marked the first time the singer had discussed her feud with West and Kardashian West since her September cover story for Vogue magazine last year, in which she Calle the "mass public shaming" she received an "isolating experience."

Swift's subtle comments about the leaked video did not seem to sit well with Kardashian West, who took to Twitter to defend her husband and herself, calling the singer out for reigniting "an old exchange."

"To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission...' They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission," she first wrote.

She continues: "At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she 'declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.' The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation."

Though the reality star posted parts of the video after the song's release on her Snapchat at the time, she emphasized that she "never edited the footage." "I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative."

As for West filming the phone call with Swift, Kardashian West argued that the rapper was entitled to document the making of his albums "for his personal archive" — she even compared it to Swift using videos from her recording sessions for her Miss Americana documentary — and was only released after Swift "lied" and "forced" Kardashian West to come to his defense.

Aware that there are "more serious and important matters" taking place, Kardashian West finished her thread by saying this would be the "last time" she speaks on the situation. Swift has yet to personally respond to the reality star's tweets, however fans immediately responded to the tweets with the hashtag #KimKardashianIsOverParty and used the rat emoji. Swift's publicist Tree Paine decided to speak out on the reality star's tweets, writing: "I'm Taylor's publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that's editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?"

I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing.



P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?https://t.co/AtMGUp3t24 pic.twitter.com/EjGDwAdL6O — Tree Paine (@treepaine) March 24, 2020

It is unknown how the full video of the phone call was leaked.

Read Kardashian West's full Twitter thread below.

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission...” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

“declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.”



The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020