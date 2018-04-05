Kim Kardashian Posts First Photo of Her Family of Five

We know you've been waiting with bated breath.

Everything is just perfect in the Kimye household right now. If you don’t believe it, look for yourself.

Kim Kardashian flaunted her gorgeous family in an Instagram post which features hubby Kanye West in a button-up white dress shirt, blonde short-cropped hair and a serious look on face.

The matriarch of the family is carrying a sleeping baby Chicago West, while North West gives a smile and a peace sign and Saint West looks off into the distance at who knows what.

“I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic,” Kim writes in the accompanying caption. “This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too.” At deadline, there were no followup Instagrams of mom and kids bawling.

Check out the perfect family snap below.

This article first appeared on Billboard.com.