Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Celebrate Fourth Wedding Anniversary

And Kanye dropped an album with Pusha T today.

Kimye is still going strong. Power couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated their fourth wedding anniversay on Thursday by sharing posts on social media.

“Four years down and forever to go,” Kim's Instagram caption reads. “Thank you, babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever…Happy Anniversary.”

The picture shows off her Givenchy wedding dress and Kanye's fitted tuxedo from the same French house that designed Meghan Markle's wedding gown.

The pair married in Florence, Italy on May 24, 2014, sharing an iconic full-body portrait on Instagram that, in just two days, became the most liked Instagram post ever at the time with 1.9 million likes.

Since the rapper and reality star tied the knot, they've welcomed three children — North, Saint and Chicago, the youngest of which was born this January via a surrogate.

To celebrate the anniversary on Thursday, Kanye took to Twitter (as he does) to pay tribute to his wife, who makes him "deeply grateful and purely happy." He also shared one of his favorite moments, when Kim dressed up as Selena Quintanilla for Halloween in 2017.

gratitude and happiness best describe what my wife means to me. I’m deeply grateful and purely happy — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 25, 2018 This is one of my favorite moments. pic.twitter.com/LLhZlU7fAG — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 25, 2018

This anniversary is perhaps especially notable since Kanye re-joined Twitter this year and began tweeting his support for President Donald Trump in April. This raised questions as to whether he was killing his brand or alienating his fans. In an interview with TMZ, he called slavery a "choice," which sparked backlash online, including a petition for Adidas to drop his Yeezy brand.

Kim implied that she preferred him not to post about his political views as much on social media, when she called him seemingly concerned about his image.

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

They also had a bit of a faux spat when Kanye posted photos of the inside of their home, calling it the "sunken place" in reference to Get Out. Kim then tweeted about how they agreed not to post photos of their house on socia media. Oops.

Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home? https://t.co/bUMAn29K5K — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Despite all this Twitter chaos, the couple seems as strong as ever in their anniversary tributes to one another. Kim has said she loves him for being a "free thinker" and "expressive" artist. And for Kanye, he's feteing by dropping an album today, tweeting about the Friday release of album one from Pusha T, "Daytona." He says "Daytona" is "the first project out of Wyoming."