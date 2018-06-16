Kim Kardashian West on Running for Office: "Never Say Never"

In a new interview with CNN's Van Jones, she also discussed her marriage to Kanye West and how being a mom has changed her for the better.

Kim Kardashian West recently sat down with CNN's Van Jones to discuss a possible future in politics, her recent work on commuting Alice Johnson's life sentence, and her marriage to Kanye West, among other things.

When asked if she had any interest in running for public office, the reality star and mogul replied that it's not really on her mind. When reminded by Jones that "Trump is president, it could happen," West replied, "I know. That's why Kanye loves him. It's the idea that anything can happen … I guess never say never. But that's not going to be like, Kim's running. That's not where I am. I just want to help one person at a time."

For West, a big win in that regard was Johnson, who was convicted in 1996 for a nonviolent drug offense and sentenced to life imprisonment. She served 21 years in prison before West personally took her case to President Donald Trump in May. On June 6, Trump commuted Johnson's sentence and she was released from prison.

Of choosing to help Johnson, West said, "I felt like she's a good person. You can see that in her. That she lost her long-time job, got a divorce, her son died," adding, "and I know that I would do anything for my kids and so I just felt this connection to her. Like instantly, that I just wanted to help her."

She said she understands how some people might perceive her recent help. "I think people might think like 'oh, Kim went to the White House, had this conversation, it was done, and that's it.' This, I saw this seven months ago. And I have been having daily phone calls with the White House."

Of her marriage to Kanye West, she said the secret to making it work is supporting each other. "So we always, no matter what it is, if I agree, if I don’t agree, I’m always there. And I think he knows that, and you know it is tough when everything’s so public," she said.

She added: "I think that it is just really important to be supportive. Doesn’t mean you agree with everything, but it means that you’re supportive and you’re there to talk them through their situation and just — I love him.”

She also shared how being a mom has changed her for the better. "I think just like past life experiences like becoming a mom, situations that I’ve been in, that have really changed me. I think I've realized that if I have this platform, it would honestly be such a waste if I didn't use it to change someone's life."