Kim Kardashian Takes a Stand Against Designer Knock-Offs

She took to Twitter to call out brands knocking off her vintage Mugler gown: "I can no longer sit silent."

Kim Kardashian is fed up with knock-offs.

The reality star, beauty mogul and trendsetter took to Twitter on Tuesday to call out fashion brands for creating knock-offs of a vintage Mugler gown she wore on Sunday to the Hollywood Beauty Awards.

Her six-tweet rant starts by saying, “It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas.”

It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019

She said she’s watched companies profit for years off husband Kanye West’s work as a designer, and now, since it’s affecting designers who have been “so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent.”

Kardashian wrote that less than 24 hours after she wore the strappy Mugler dress, it was “thrown up on a site” before it was made, forcing customers to sign up for a waitlist. “This is a way to get people to sign up for their mailing list and make people believe there is some kind of relationship between me and this fashion site. There is not."

Fashion Nova was selling one such "Winning Beauty Cut Out Gown" for $50 online Tuesday, featuring a button for customers to "notify me when available."

Kardashian went on to speak about the work she puts into planning her red carpet moments and how important it is for her to not have the looks ripped off.

“My relationships with designers are very important to me. It's taken me over a decade to build them and I have a huge amount of respect for the amount of work that they put into bringing their ideas to life,” Kardashian wrote. “I often plan for weeks, sometimes months, and even a year in advance, and I’m grateful for every fashion moment those designers and their dresses have helped me create.”

The KKW Beauty founder previously called out fashion brands in a Feb. 8 post that teased a pic of her in a gold wrap dress made by West. “P.S. fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off?” They did so within 24 hours. Is that the price of fame?