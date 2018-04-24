Kim Kardashian Took a Mold of Her Body For New Perfume Bottle

If you got it, flaunt it.

Kim Kardashian West is baring all for her new fragrance.

The forthcoming perfume KKW Body comes in a bottle shaped like, well, her own body.

Kardashian West took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal a nude photo of herself covered in grey plaster-like material, explaining, “We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle.” KKW Fragrance is dropping KKW Body on April 30.

We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle @KKWFRAGRANCE pic.twitter.com/Xh6QIzP0vW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 24, 2018

“It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that’s a color and something that’s just luminous,” the mogul told Business of Fashion.

She previously teased the product on social media with a beachy picture of backs, butts and breasts sculpted out of sand, perhaps suggesting the gold feel or ocean notes.

Kardashian West launched KKW Beauty in June 2017, followed by her fragrance line with Mert and Marcus in November. Her trio included KKW Crystal Gardenia (water lily), Crystal Gardenia Citrus (floral) and Crystal Gardenia OUD (bergamot and lavender), but it was the iconic Valentine’s Day line—delivered to the fam in chocolate candy hearts—that caught the internet’s attention.

#KKWBODY, KKW FRAGRANCE’S NEWEST PERFUME, IS COMING SOON ON 04.30 pic.twitter.com/KWXzgBcztx — KKW FRAGRANCE (@KKWFRAGRANCE) April 24, 2018

As for this innovative bottle design, it’s no surprise to see Kardashian West intertwining her body and her brand. You'll recall one of her most famous photos: the Paper magazine cover shoot depicting her oiled, nude body. And she’s worked hard to maintain her famously curvy figure after her pregnancies, citing the low carb Atkins 40 program and help from a female bodybuilder who motivated her to workout at 5 a.m.

The process of getting a mold of your body, called lifecasting, often includes oiling the skin, posing the model and adding the mold material, whether it’s plaster bandages or silicone, for example. In this case, Kardashian West included her arms and legs in the mold, which, if they make it into the final design, will differ from traditional torso-shaped bottles.

While we’re head over heels for this body-themed fragrance, we still have a week until we see (and smell) the final product.