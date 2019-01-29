Kim Kardashian Visits California Capitol to Push Free the Vote Act

The act awould allow an estimated 48,000 parolees to vote if the bill is ratified in the 2020 election cycle.

On Monday, Kim Kardashian star visited California’s State Capitol in Sacramento to advocate for criminal justice reform.

Kardashian took to social media to reveal her trip, posting an image of herself sitting alone at the California Senate chamber with the caption, “Had a great day at the California Capital today discussing criminal justice reform.”

In a bipartisan effort, Kardashian spoke to Democrats and Republicans to push for the Free the Vote Act. According to the Sacramento Bee, the Free the Vote Act would allow an estimated 48,000 parolees to vote if the bill is ratified in the 2020 election cycle.

California state assemblyman Kevin McCarthy (D-Sacramento) introduced the constitutional amendment on Monday. He also tweeted out a selfie of himself and the beauty mogul writing, “Look who’s here to endorse criminal justice reform and #FreeTheVote @KimKardashian.”

The Keepin' Up With the Kardashians star has been advocating for criminal justice reform for about a year now. Last year, the star met with President Donald Trump at the White House on behalf of 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who had been serving a life-sentence for a nonviolent drug offense and money laundering charges, in order to commute the sentence. Trump listened to Kardashian and granted Johnson clemency.

In July 2018, Kardashian tweeted her support for the Assembly Bill 2550 to Gov. Jerry Brown, which would put more restrictions on how male prison guards can contact female inmates. The bill was signed into office.

Kardashian is not the first Hollywood star to pay a visit to the California State Capitol: Oscar-winner Common has also advocated for criminal justice reform, visiting Sacramento back in August 2017.