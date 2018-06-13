Kim Kardashian West Launching Beauty Pop-Up Shop at L.A.'s Westfield Century City Mall

Get ready to wait in line.

Get ready to wait in line: Kim Kardashian West is launching her first beauty pop-up shop on June 20 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles.

The store will give fans of her beauty brand direct access to products from both her collections, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, including reissues of products that have previously sold out online.

Kardashian West launched KKW Beauty in June 2017, followed by her fragrance line with Mert and Marcus in November. She dropped her latest fragrance KKW Body on April 30, packaged in a bottle based on a mold of her body.

At the pop-up, customers will be able to shop cosmetics and fragrance products, limited edition collections, Kimoji x Lumee merchandise and more through June 27. Additionally, those who purchase product the first week will have an opportunity to win an invitation to an intimate private-opening celebration hosted by Kardashian West and her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic on June 30 at Westfield Century City.

To mark the occasion of their 10-year work-iversary, West and Dedivanovic teamed on a limited editon makeup collection, which launched in April.

"Kim’s Armenian and she loves to look Armenian," Dedivanovic told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "She’d say, ‘Make me look ethnic.' I feel like that was one of the reasons that she really loved my makeup so much, is that I made her feel ethnic and kind of like herself."

Kardashian West is also scheduled to headline the Beautycon L.A. festival in July.