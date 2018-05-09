Kim Kardashian West to Receive Influencer Award at CFDA Fashion Awards

The fashion and social media mogul will be honored by the Council of Fashion Designers of America on June 4.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced that Kim Kardashian West will be the recipient of the 2018 Influencer Award at their annual Fashion Awards on June 4.

Kardashian West was selected by the CFDA Board of Directors based on her extensive resume of fashion and beauty-related projects, headlined by her cosmetic, fragrance and fashion lines, KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and Kids Supply. She has also starred in a number of campaigns for notable fashion designers such as Calvin Klein, as well as for her own lines and husband Kanye West's Yeezy brand.

"Kim is the most important and powerful influencer in the world," said CFDA Board Member and fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger. "Her reach extends far beyond her own brands. Every time she wears, posts or talks about a fashion brand, there is an immediate and significant increase in both awareness and sales."

In addition to her role as an entrepreneur, Kardashian West has been featured as the cover model for several magazines, including Vogue, ELLE, Glamour, and Cosmopolitan.

Beyond the fashion world, Kardashian West's influence reaches more than 200 million followers across social media. She was one of the first celebrities to profit off her digital platforms including her self-titled social app Kimoji, which has since extended beyond Kim-themed emojis to clothing, shoes and accessories. The reality star and business mogul also brands a number of miscellaneous items through Kimoji such as wrapping paper, school supplies and even a Kim K. butt pool float.

"Over the past decade, Kim Kardashian West has mastered the meaning of influence in the digital age," noted CFDA Chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg of the star's global media impact.

Kardashian West also attracts followers via her website and personal app, where she shares a more personal look into her life and beauty regiments, and serves as Executive Producer of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Glam Masters.

In partnership with Swarovski for the 17th year, the CFDA Awards will be hosted by Issa Rae and held at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.