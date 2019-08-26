Kim Kardashian West Renames Controversial Kimono Shapewear Line

She renamed the line to SKIMS Solutionwear after accusations of cultural appropriation.

Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line Kimono is no more. The new name, changed amid outcry over cultural appropriation, is SKIMS Solutionwear.

The reality star, makeup mogul and law student said on social media that she changed the name after much "thought and consideration." Kardashian West told WSJ Magazine back in July her intentions to play off her name with Kimono were "innocent" and she had not anticipated the backlash.

The name Kimono, the same word for an ancient Japanese style of dressing, surfaced in June after Kardashian West attempted to trademark it.

The undergarments that "smooth, lift or sculpt" are color and size-inclusive, ranging from XXS to 5XL. Some pieces include side slits in spots Kardashian West said she used to make herself with scissors. SKIMS will be released on Sept. 10.

"I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies," Kardashian wrote online. "My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name."

Her family has previously been criticized for cultural appropriation for sporting cornrow braids, blackface, a Niqab and a Native American headdress.

Meanwhile, Kardashian's beauty brands, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, recently celebrated the release of a fragrance collab with sister Kylie Jenner in red, pink and nude lip-shaped bottles.