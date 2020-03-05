Kim Kardashian West Returns to White House With 4 Women Freed From Prison

The reality star joined Alice Marie Johnson on Wednesday to receive clemency documents of three more women who had their sentences commuted.

Lawyer-to-be Kim Kardashian West is continuing to advocate for female prisoners. On Wednesday, she visited the White House again to support three women who had their sentences commuted by President Donald Trump last month.

In 2018, Kardashian West helped to end the sentence of drug offender Alice Marie Johnson, who this week returned to Washington D.C. with Kardashian West to advocate for criminal justice reform. Johnson "helped to pick" three "really deserving" women who were in prison with her, Kardashian West wrote on Twitter.

Kardashian West shared the stories of the three formerly incarcerated women, explaining that Crystal Munoz was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to posses and distribute marijuana. "She left behind a five month old baby & was pregnant. Crystal was shackled by prison guards during the birth of her second daughter," she wrote.

Judith Negron was sentenced to 35 years in prison for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, her first-ever offense, according to Kardashian West. "After trial she received the longest sentence ever given to a female for a white collar crime. A mother, she left behind two young sons."

Finally, Tynice Hall was granted clemency after being sentenced to 35 years in prison for a first time non-violent drug conspiracy because her then-boyfriend used her house "for his illegal drug activities. She was only 22 years old when she went to prison and left behind a 3 year old son," the reality star wrote. "Tynice rehabilitated herself and prepared for a future outside of prison by completing numerous classes and becoming certified in various trades."

On Wednesday, Trump gave the women signed copies of their clemency documents, and Kardashian West posed for a photo with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at the White House. The move was aided by #Cut50, an initiative to reduce crime in the U.S.

“She was helping with urging the women to tell their stories and making sure they were comfortable,” said #Cut50 co-founder Jessica Jackson of Kardashian West's involvement. “She had supported their clemencies and signed on to a letter of support.”

Kardashian West has been to the White House several times to lobby Trump about prison reform. Her husband Kanye West has also visited the Oval Office. In 2018, he stopped by in a Make America Great Again hat and earned the president's praise. “He can speak for me anytime he wants," Trump said. "He’s a smart cookie. He gets it.”

The KKW beauty founder revealed in Vogue in April 2019 that she was studying to become a lawyer and hoped to take the bar exam in 2022. "I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more," she said.