Kim Kardashian West Reveals New Fragrance Collab with Kylie Jenner

Jenner serves as a muse and collaborator for her sister's new fragrance, packaged in a lip-shaped bottle.

During the 16th-season premiere of the E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, viewers got a whiff of Kim Kardashian West's latest venture with her half-sister Kylie Jenner: A new perfume under the KKW Fragrance brand.

Kardashian West's 2018 KKW Body scent literally required a mold of her naked body. This time the ode is attributed to Kylie. Known for her signature lips, often painted in shades from her best-selling Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner Lip Kits, the new fragrance vessel is slated to be fashioned as a full-on pout in a hot pink hue.

While other details about the scent were not solidified in the premiere, the sisters agreed that the bottle would be another social media hit. “What we found online is that this [size] looks obviously better on your counter, and I feel like it’s even cuter for people to take [pictures] like this,” Kardashian West said while posing with the bottle over her mouth.

This isn’t the first time the two have worked together. In 2017, Kardashian West launched a crème lipstick set with Kylie; the venture reportedly earned the two $13.5 million during its launch and served as a small testament to the 21-year-old billionaire’s formidable beauty brand.

The younger Jenner has also tapped her half sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian for Kylie Cosmetics, as well as her mother Kris Jenner, with whom she collaborated on a Mother’s Day collection in 2018.