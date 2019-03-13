Kim Kardashian West Launches Sunglasses Collaboration With Carolina Lemke

"We came up with this really fun concept that highlights the sunglasses in a very futuristic, powerful way,” Kardashian West told The Hollywood Reporter of her work with the eyewear brand.

Kim Kardashian West has added a new product category to her empire, one that’s perfectly suited to her L.A. lifestyle: A line of sunglasses in collaboration with Berlin-based eyewear brand Carolina Lemke. In addition to partnering on the designs, Kardashian West also appears in the ad campaign; the first images, released on Tuesday, were photographed by the high-wattage fashion photographer duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

“Mert & Marcus are really good friends, and we have been talking about projects we could work on together,” Kardashian West told The Hollywood Reporter. “So when the opportunity for the Carolina Lemke campaign came up, I knew I wanted the best photographer, so I reached out. We came up with this really fun concept that highlights the sunglasses in a very futuristic, powerful way.”

The campaign indeed reflects a futuristic vibe, while also winking at the Kardashian West image in popular culture. In some photos, five models styled as clones surround the beauty and lifestyle mogul, sparking the question: Which is the real Kim? And calling to mind the time in January 2018 when her husband Kanye West turned Paris Hilton and other models into Kim clones for his Yeezy season 6 campaign. Her longtime glam team — personal stylist Danielle Levi, hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, who also partners with Kardashian West on KKW Beauty — also worked on the images.

Select styles in the Kim Kardashian West Collection for Carolina Lemke collection will be available for purchase on the brand’s website on March 19, with remaining styles arriving in early April. Kardashian West offered a sneak peak at the collab on February 20 via the brand’s Instagram, but Tuesday’s debut of the campaign’s images offers a clearer look at the range of styles. From retro-inspired frames to 2019 trends like circular or mirrored lenses and oversized shields, the collaboration adopts a something-for-everyone approach, even as it’s infused with the personal taste of the woman at the heart of the project.

“Carolina Lemke really let me express myself,” Kardashian West said in an earlier statement. “Together, we designed this collection from scratch. I wanted to create a complete range of sunglasses, from statement shields to simpler shapes, because I’ve always felt that fashion should be inclusive.”

The collaboration is Carolina Lemke’s introduction to the North American market and, considering Kardashian West’s 130 million Instagram followers, the brand has picked the right partner. “Kim is a trendsetter. She understands fashion, and this was important for our brand, to align with someone who has such a grasp on the industry’s big picture,” said Mordi Shabat, CEO of Carolina Lemke North America, in a statement. “Yes, she has a global audience, but we also found something new when we co-designed this collection. Kim gave us a fresh perspective.”

Prices start at $90 for the styles in the Kim Kardashian West Collection for Carolina Lemke. Those interested can visit the brand’s website to sign up for the pre-sale that starts on March 19.