Kimora Lee Simmons' New Beverly Hills Korean Spa Offers CBD Infusions

Kim Kardashian West, Demi Moore, Angelica Huston and Jessica Alba are all fans of the uber-private luxury Korean scrub house.

The Korean day spa experience is a Los Angeles rite of passage, but not everyone is down for the public nudity and communal body scrub. Now, for the more modest self-care junkies among us, friends Kimora Lee Simmons and Anna Margaryan have opened Pellequr, a luxurious Korean spa in the heart of Beverly Hills that also incorporates the buzziest wellness ingredient in town: CBD oil.

"We were looking for something more private," said Margaryan, a wellness veteran who has managed the neighboring pro-athlete go-to spot Peak Wellness for the last 10 years. "We both wanted to evolve the Korean spa experience in a luxury way and be pampered in an elegant, peaceful environment designed for mindfulness and emotional well-being."

With its four private hammam-style Italian marble wet rooms, each with its own Vichy shower handmade in France, the under-the-radar spa on Beverly Drive (offering treatments starting at $175) has quickly attracted a glamorous crowd including Kim Kardashian West, Demi Moore, Jessica Alba and Angelica Huston since opening earlier this year. "It’s all been through word of mouth," Margaryan told The Hollywood Reporter. "Most celebrities slip in the back from our private parking lot."

The signature 75-minute body scrub treatment starts with a soothing Vichy shower water massage (the temperature is set between 105 and 108 degrees F, depending on preference and health conditions), followed by a traditional Korean full-body scrub using an exfoliating "Italy towel" to slough off dead skin cells. Next comes a face, body and hair wash (including a head and scalp massage) using upscale skin and hair products such as Barbara Sturm cleanser for the face (the A-list skin-care guru is also a client), Codage Paris body wash, and a choice of Olaplex or Iles Formula for the hair.

The session is capped off with a lymphatic-style massage at which stage CBD salve is offered as an add-on. "The CBD adds a custom blend of nutrients to your skin through vitamins A, D and E but I love it for its anti-inflammatory properties," Simmons told THR. "It’s an extension of the spa experience and it definitely levels up your self-reward game."

For Margaryan, who suffered from postnatal depression and anxiety after the birth of her child, incorporating CBD and educating the clientele about the benefits of it was paramount. "We use our own Pellequr line of CBD products that contain 1000 mg of non-psychoactive broad spectrum CBD oil in organic non-GMO cold pressed virgin coconut oil base,” said Margaryan of the range, which will be available in Neiman Marcus starting in July. "A lot of clients aren’t entirely sure about what exactly CBD does, so we have a lot of information posted up in the relaxation area for them to read before the treatment."

For those seeking a different kind of chill, there is also rose water imported from Belgium on offer, which Margaryan says can alleviate anxiety and enhance your mood (Pellequr CBD tincture can also be added to your drink upon request).

"My background is Korean, so I’ve respected Korean beauty, skin care and spas my entire life," said Simmons, who also recently announced that she will relaunch her Baby Phat fashion brand this summer. "I love the age-old beauty and wellness wisdom that it represents [but] it’s fun to take something treasured, modernize it and offer it to people who maybe haven’t tried these types of treatments before. They can be life-changing." Adds Margaryan, "It’s like a spiritual experience sloughing off all of that dead skin!"

Pellequr, 136 S. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, pellequr.com