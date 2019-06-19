'Kindergarten Cop' Actor Richard Tyson Arrested on Suspicion of Public Intoxication and Harassment

Tyson was arrested in Mobile, Ala., on Wednesday morning.

Richard Tyson was arrested in Mobile, Ala., on Wednesday morning, police told The Hollywood Reporter.

Officers were called around 2:45 a.m. about a possible fight involving the Kindergarten Cop actor.

Tyson was arrested and later with public intoxication and harassment, police told THR. It was unclear if he made bail.

Tyson has numerous film and TV credits to his name, but he is probably most well known for playing antagonist Cullen Crisp in the 1990 Arnold Schwarzenegger classic Kindergarten Cop.

He has also been in a number of Farrelly Brothers films, including Kingpin, Me, Myself & Irene and There's Something About Mary.