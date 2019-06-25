'King Kong' Musical Sets Broadway Closing Date

Since opening in October 2018, the show managed 324 performances and 29 preview shows, during which it was recognized with a Special Tony Award for Special Creature Design.

Following a long run at Broadway Theatre, King Kong the musical, an adaptation of the 1932 novel by Delos W. Lovelace, will play its final show on Aug. 18 at New York's Broadway Theatre.

Produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Roy Furman with a book by Jack Thorne and score from Marius de Vries, King Kong was directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie. The cast of the $35 million dollar musical was led by Christian Pitts, Eric William Morris and Erik Lochtefeld.

Since beginning previews in October 2018, the show managed 324 performances and 29 preview shows, during which it was recognized with a Special Tony Award for Special Creature Design and numerous awards for puppetry, projection design and outstanding ensemble.

Although viewed as a financial disappointment, expectations are high for the production of Moulin Rouge!: The Musical, next on the agenda for the Australian producers. The show begins previews next week.

King Kong the musical will begin performances in Shanghai in 2021, as well as a North American tour and additional performances in Japan and Spain.