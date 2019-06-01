'King Lear' to End Broadway Run

Sam Gold's production, which starred Glenda Jackson and Ruth Wilson, was originally scheduled to run through July 7, but the date got pushed earlier due to soft ticket sales and mixed reviews.

The Broadway production of William Shakespeare’s King Lear is closing its curtains.

Producer Scott Rudin announced Saturday that King Lear will play its final performance on Sunday, June 9. The production was originally scheduled to run through July 7, but the date got pushed earlier due to soft ticket sales and mixed reviews. Last week, the production faced its poorest sales to date, earning just $358,474 and playing to 65 percent capacity. Total sales as of Sunday, May 26 are $6.5 million.

Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, King Lear stars two-time Academy Award winner, Emmy winner and 2018 Tony Award winner Glenda Jackson in the title role. Stars also include Jayne Houdyshell, Elizabeth Marvel, Pedro Pascal, Aisling O’Sullivan and Ruth Wilson.

The news of the production's ending arrives after Wilson received a Tony nomination for featured actress. The nomination marks Wilson's second Tony nomination, with her first having been for Constellations in 2015.

King Lear first began previews on Feb. 28 and officially opened on April 4 at the Cort Theatre in New York City. At the time of its closing, King Lear would have played 76 performances.