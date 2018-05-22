Van Jones, Alec Baldwin Talk Elvis in 'The King' Trailer

Filmmaker Eugene Jarecki takes a cross-country road trip in Elvis' 1963 Rolls Royce.

The King takes a look at America's sociopolitical landscape through the lens of the career of one of the country's most emblematic stars: Elvis Presley.

Filmmaker Eugene Jarecki (Why We Fight) takes a cross-country road trip in Elvis' 1963 Rolls Royce and interviews both fans and critics of the icon, including Van Jones, Chuck D, Mike Meyers and Alec Baldwin.

The doc, which screened at both Cannes and Sundance, counts Steven Soderbergh as an executive producer. The King is opening in a limited release starting June 22.