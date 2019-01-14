Kino Lorber Takes North American Rights to Louis Garrel’s 'A Faithful Man'

The actor-director’s second feature, which premiered as a Special Presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival, co-stars Lily-Rose Depp and Laetitia Casta.

Kino Lorber has picked up North American rights to actor-director Louis Garrel's A Faithful Man.

The deal follows a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the romantic film picked up the FIPRESCI prize. Kino Lorber plans a theatrical release this summer, followed by a VOD and home video release.

A Faithful Man follows Abel, played by Garrel, who as a Parisian journalist runs into his ex-girlfriend Marianne, a role portrayed by Garrel's real-life wife Laetitia Casta. They meet at his friend’s funeral a decade after their breakup and Abel tries to win her back as he navigates a love triangle between himself, and his deceased friend’s younger sister, played by Lily-Rose Depp.

"We always knew Louis was a heartthrob, but he’s also a mind throb who's directed an anti-rom-com that fuses sly humor with sincere dilemma. We can’t wait to tease American audiences with this lovable delight," Kino Lorber CEO Richard Lorber said in a statement.

The pic also screened at the New York Film Festival and the San Sebastian Film Festival, where it won for best screenplay. Garrel is best known for his roles as an actor in The Dreamers and Godard Mon Amour.

A Faithful Man, produced by Why Not Productions, is Garrel's sophomore feature as a director, following Two Friends in 2015. Jean-Claude Carrière penned the script with Garrel.

The deal was negotiated by Lorber and Eva Diederix, head of international sales for Wild Bunch, and CAA Media Finance.