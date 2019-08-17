Kip Addotta, 'Tonight Show' Comedian, Dies at 75

He also appeared on 'The Midnight Special' and 'American Bandstand' as well as hosted Playboy Channel's 'Everything Goes.'

Kip Addotta, a frequently featured stand-up comedian on The Tonight Show, died earlier this week according to a Facebook post shared by his family. He was 75.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Kip Addotta earlier this week. Thank you to all of his friends and fans who have supported him throughout his life and career. His wit will be missed but his writings will live forever," Addotta's family wrote in their post.

Along with entertaining Johnny Carson's audiences, Addotta's credits include The Midnight Special, American Bandstand, and hosting Playboy Channel's Everything Goes. He also appeared on the Dr. Demento radio show for his songs "Life in the Slaw Lane" and "Wet Dream."

Drew Carey paid tribute to Addotta on Twitter, writing "A major influence on my stand-up. He gave me so much advice about the mechanics and art of comedy. And also from just watching him onstage. Bless you, brother. And thanks."

Addotta participated in Carey's N.Y. Friars Club Roast in 1998.

Born in Rockford, Illinois in 1944, the comic appeared in several films such as Bound for Glory (1976) and For da Love of Money (2002). Addotta later detailed his career in an autobiography published in 2018 titled Confessions of a Comedian.