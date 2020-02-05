Hollywood Pays Tribute to "Incredible Icon" Kirk Douglas

Rob Reiner, Ed Asner, Steven Spielberg and more posted on social media following the Oscar-winning actor's death on Wednesday at age 103.

In the wake of Kirk Douglas's death on Wednesday, Hollywood came together on social media to share tributes and memories of the late actor who died at age 103.

During his long career, Douglas starred in films including Spartacus, Champion and The Bad and the Beautiful. He received three Oscar nominations and won an honorary award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 1996.

His son Michael Douglas said in a statement on Instagram, “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

After news spread of Douglas' death, other Hollywood stars took to social media to express their condolences for the late actor.

In a statement, Steven Spielberg expressed how "honored" he felt to have worked with the late actor. "Kirk retained his movie star charisma right to the end of his wonderful life and I’m honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years. I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage – even beyond such a breathtaking body of work – are enough to inspire me for the rest of mine," he said.

On Twitter, Rob Reiner also paid his respects to Douglas, who he described as an "icon." "Kirk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family," he wrote.

Ed Asner also took to Twitter to express his condolences: "I will always be in awe. May your memory forever be a blessing."

See more tributes below.

“I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.” -Kirk Douglas



Goodbye to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020

KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020

I will always be in awe. May your memory forever be a blessing #KirkDouglas https://t.co/9zEWwyUzic — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) February 5, 2020

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2020

Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2020

Kirk Douglas, one of the most famous actors of all time and father to actor Michael Douglas, has died. He was 103. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/oZOSOWxHMk — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 5, 2020

Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne & your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) February 5, 2020

The SAG Awards mourns the loss of the legendary and talented Life Achievement Recipient Kirk Douglas. His commitment to acting and justice were inspirational. Our thoughts go out to his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/ydrciLNRZm — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 6, 2020

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kirk Douglas. His performance of Ned Land in 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954) anchored the first all live-action feature film at The Walt Disney Studios. Our condolences are with his family and all who cherished his work. pic.twitter.com/Kdi9R5Y0sb — The Walt Disney Family Museum (@WDFMuseum) February 6, 2020

Kirk Douglas. The inspirational Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That’s got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 6, 2020

Heartbroken. Kirk Douglas was a friend and an absolute legend of a star and human. He got better with every passing day. So honored to have known him. My love to his family. We could use a true Spartacus. #ripkirkdouglas — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 6, 2020