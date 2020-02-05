MOVIES

Hollywood Pays Tribute to "Incredible Icon" Kirk Douglas

4:28 PM PST 2/5/2020 by Trilby Beresford , Lexy Perez

Courtesy of Photofest

Rob Reiner, Ed Asner, Steven Spielberg and more posted on social media following the Oscar-winning actor's death on Wednesday at age 103.

In the wake of Kirk Douglas's death on Wednesday, Hollywood came together on social media to share tributes and memories of the late actor who died at age 103.

During his long career, Douglas starred in films including Spartacus, Champion and The Bad and the Beautiful. He received three Oscar nominations and won an honorary award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 1996.

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

After news spread of Douglas' death, other Hollywood stars took to social media to express their condolences for the late actor. 

In a statement, Steven Spielberg expressed how "honored" he felt to have worked with the late actor. "Kirk retained his movie star charisma right to the end of his wonderful life and I’m honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years. I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage – even beyond such a breathtaking body of work – are enough to inspire me for the rest of mine," he said. 

On Twitter, Rob Reiner also paid his respects to Douglas, who he described as an "icon." "Kirk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family," he wrote. 

Ed Asner also took to Twitter to express his condolences: "I will always be in awe. May your memory forever be a blessing." 

See more tributes below. 