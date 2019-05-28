Kit Harington Checks Into Treatment Facility for Personal Issues

While 'Game of Thrones' finished filming months ago, the cast has been on an exhaustive media tour promoting the show during its final season.

Before the finale of Game of Thrones aired on HBO, star Kit Harington checked into a wellness retreat to work on personal issues.

"Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues," a representative for the actor told The Hollywood Reporter.

While Game of Thrones finished filming last July, the cast has been on an exhaustive media tour promoting the show during its final season, which ran from April to May of this year. Harington has hosted Saturday Night Live, starred on magazine covers and appeared on a litany of late-night shows over the course of the season.

Page Six, which initially broke the story, reported on Tuesday that the star had checked into the Privé-Swiss facility in Connecticut for alcohol use and stress a little over a month ago. According to the publication, Harington has been taking advantage of resources including cognitive behavioral therapy, psychological coaching and mindful meditation.

Harington has been outspoken about the stress that Game of Thrones produced, saying in one magazine interview that he entered therapy during a period in which his character, Jon Snow, became more central to the show's narrative. "I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone. I had to feel very grateful for what I have, but I felt incredibly concerned about whether I could even fucking act," he said.

Game of Thrones ended May 19, but spinoffs are in the works.