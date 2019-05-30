Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish Join Irish Mafia in 'The Kitchen' Trailer

Domhnall Gleeson, Bill Camp, Margo Martindale, Common, Brian d'Arcy James and James Badge Dale also star in the upcoming crime drama.

The first trailer for Warner Bros.' The Kitchen debuted Thursday.

The crime drama follows three New York City housewives in the 1970s who become Irish mobsters after their husbands are arrested by the FBI.

Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss star as the three housewives turned mob members, while Domhnall Gleeson, Bill Camp, Margo Martindale, Common, Brian d'Arcy James and James Badge Dale round out the cast.

The trailer opens by setting the scene of Hell's Kitchen in 1978. Following a quick shot of a murder scene, the trailer introduces the audience to Kathy Brennan (McCarthy). The mother of two struggles to make ends meet after she is told that most employers will not hire her because she is a mother.

Kathy soon teams up with Ruby O'Carroll (Haddish) and Claire Walsh (Moss), who all face financial burdens following their husbands' arrests due to their involvement with the mob. While their husbands still have 24 months left on their sentences, the Irish mob leaders ensure the women that they will be taken care of while their husbands are behind bars.

As the women continue to struggle, they decide to take matters into their own hands. "They have been telling us forever that we're never gonna do anything but have babies," says Kathy. After Kathy adds that she feels her husband forgot what it means to be a family, Ruby responds, "So we remind them."

A montage follows as the women begin to participate in mob-like activities, including trading money with mob members.

"I don't want you to do it. I want you to teach me how to do it," Claire later tells the neighborhood's hitman Gabriel (Gleeson) about becoming a mobster.

The women soon assert their power in the neighborhood and prove that they are just as capable of being in the mob as their husbands. "Just to be clear, now we run this neighborhood," declares Kathy.

The trailer concludes with the women counting money in an apartment. "My God, I lost count again," says Kathy, which makes Claire laugh.

The Kitchen will be in theaters Aug. 9. Watch the full trailer above.