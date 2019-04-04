'Riverdale's' KJ Apa, Gary Sinise Join 'I Still Believe' for Lionsgate

The casting was announced Thursday at CinemaCon, followed by a live performance of “I Still Believe” by Jeremy Camp.

Riverdale star KJ Apa and Gary Sinise are boarding I Still Believe, the follow-up to I Can Only Imagine, the 2018 indie hit.

Apa is set to play Jeremy Camp, a true-life Christian music mega-star on a journey of love and loss, while Sinise has been cast as his father, Tom Camp. I Still Believe is scheduled to shoot this spring, and Lionsgate is planning a March 20, 2020, wide release.

Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin and producing partner Kevin Downes are back for the faith-based film, which marks the Erwin brothers’ first project coming out of their first-look film and TV deal with Lionsgate. The Erwins will direct I Still Believe from a script by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn.

Camp is a Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter who has sold more than 5 million albums and has toured some 36 countries. He has received numerous accolades, including four RIAA-certified gold albums, two American Music Awards nominations, multiple ASCAP awards, 38 No. 1 songs, a gold digital single (“There Will Be a Day”), a multi-platinum DVD and was named in Billboard’s Christian Artist of the Decade chart (No. 2).

Camp performed "I Still Believe" at Lionsgate's CinemaCon presentation Thursday in Las Vegas after the casting was announced.

The project underscores Lionsgate’s commitment to the faith-based genre, which also loosely includes Hacksaw Ridge and The Shack. I Can Only Imagine earned more than $80 million worldwide last year.

