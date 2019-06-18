KKK Drama 'Burden' Lands at David Glasser's 101 Studios (Exclusive)

Andrew Heckler’s Southern, 1990s-set drama, starring Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker and Andrea Riseborough, is set for a November release.

David Glasser's 101 Studios has picked up the U.S. rights to Burden, Andrew Heckler’s Southern, 1990s-set drama that stars Garrett Hedlund as a Ku Klux Klan member who has a change of heart.

Burden portrays KKK member Mike Burden, played by Hedlund, who opens the Redneck Shop and KKK museum in historic Laurens, South Carolina, only to fall in love with a single mother (Andrea Riseborough) and quit the Klan and be instead taken in by an African American Baptist pastor, played by Forest Whitaker.

The ensemble cast includes Usher and Tom Wilkinson playing a Klan leader. A limited launch is planned for Nov. 1, with a continued rollout through the rest of the month.

"Even though it was written over 20 years ago, unfortunately, Burden is more timely than ever. Now in a time when the world has become so polarized and divided by ethnicity, race and religion, Burden can deliver a powerful message of how extremes can join together to overcome and resolve our differences and hatred through love and tolerance," director Heckler said in a statement.

The film, which is executive produced by Scooter Braun, won audience awards at Sundance, where it debuted in 2018, and the Nantucket Film Festival.

Grammy Award winner Chris Stapleton wrote an original song for the film entitled "Burden."

David Glasser, David Hutkin, and James Allen negotiated the distribution deal for 101 Studios, and Maren Olson from CAA brokered the deal for the filmmakers.

101 Studios launched earlier this year with over $300 million in financing from billionaire Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Marc Leder, Marvin Peart, Dan Schryer and East West Bank.