KKR's German Studio Names Bernhard zu Castell Distribution Chief

He will also remain managing director of Universum Film, a role in which he has served since 2010.

The German film studio to be formed by the combination of Tele München Group, Universum Film, i&u TV and Wiedemann & Berg Film in an acquisition spree by private equity giant KKR has named Universum executive Bernhard zu Castell chief distribution officer.



He will join the corporate management team consisting of CEO Fred Kogel, COO Markus Frerker and CFO Joachim Scheuenpflug. He will also remain managing director of Universum Film, a role in which he has served since 2010, until further notice.

He has also been responsible for the financial management of the company since 2006. Before that, he worked in corporate development at RTL.

The new company will cover production and license trading, as well as content distribution. The media company will buy and produce feature films and TV shows and exploit them via cinemas, digital services, home entertainment and TV channels.

"We are delighted that with Bernhard zu Castell we have been able to win a CDO for our corporation who has deep knowledge of the market and enjoys an excellent reputation with our business partners," said Kogel. "Under his leadership, we will create a powerful structure for the distribution of our content, which we will continue to successfully push forward together.”

Said zu Castell: "I am looking forward to working with the new corporate management team and I am pleased about the trust they have placed in me. As we continue to develop the distribution of our content, we want to explore new ways in addition to theatrical and home entertainment exploitation and make even greater use of the possibilities offered by digital channels in order to make an additional contribution to the corporation’s added value."