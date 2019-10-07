Trailer for Netflix's 'Klaus' Shows How Unlikely Friendship Created Tradition of Santa Claus

Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones, Joan Cusack, Will Sasso and Norm Macdonald also star in the animated film.

The first trailer for Netflix's animated holiday film Klaus tells the story of how an unlikely friendship created the magical traditions of Santa Claus.

The animated film follows Jesper (voiced by Jason Schwartzman), who is known as the postal academy’s worst student. Due to his status, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle where the feuding locals barely interact. Jesper is about to give up when he befriends local teacher Alva (Rashida Jones) and Klaus (J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. The unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg and forge a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical traditions and Christmas spirit.

Joan Cusack, Will Sasso and Norm Macdonald also lend their voices to the film.

The trailer opens with Jesper timidly introducing himself to Klaus, a tall man with a long, white beard. Jesper tells Klaus that he has a gift for making toys. "So I figured if you donate your old toys, I'll deliver them for free," the postal academy employee proposes. While Klaus doesn't initially seem interested in the idea, he ultimately agrees and says that he will deliver the toys with Jesper.

A montage follows of young children writing letters to Klaus asking him for toys. A competitive tension arises when the townspeople begin to praise Klaus for the idea, while Jesper gets no credit.

Alva tries to talk sense into Jesper by stating that the town is "the unhappiest place on Earth" and that the two men can't change that with their plan.

When the townspeople begin to believe that the gift giving is an act of brainwashing, Klaus becomes determined to show the town "that a true selfless act always sparks another."

Despite protests from the townspeople, Jesper and Klaus continue their mission to deliver toys to the children.

Klaus will be available to stream on Netflix on Nov. 15. Watch the full trailer below.