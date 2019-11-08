'Knives Out' Secures China Release Date

The Rian Johnson film will open in the country Nov. 29.

Lionsgate's Knives Out has set a release date in China. The film will open in China Nov. 29, two days after it opens in North America. China's JL Vision will handle distribution in the country.

Knives Out, from writer-director Rian Johnson, is a modern-day murder mystery. It stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Colette and Christopher Plummer.

"This movie was my attempt to get everything I love about Agatha Christie up on the screen while doing some new genre mechanics that seemed interesting," Johnson has said of the film. "And doing something with it that people maybe haven't seen before."

Johnson produced alongside Ram Bergman. Knives Out is produced by MRC, which shares a parent company, Valence Media, with The Hollywood Reporter.