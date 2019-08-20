'Knives Out' Sells to KKR-Owned Media Giant for Germany, Austria

Rian Johnson's whodunnit features an all-star cast that includes Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis and Toni Colette.

The still-unnamed German media group created through the merger of indies Tele Munchen Group and Universum Film has picked up its second big title, acquiring all rights in Germany and Austria to Rian Johnson's whodunnit Knives Out.

The latest from the Last Jedi and Looper director is a modern-day murder mystery featuring an all-star cast, including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Colette and Christopher Plummer. Described as being in the vein of Agatha Christie, Knives Out was produced by Johnson and Ram Bergman.

MRC Film, a division of The Hollywood Reporter parent company Valence Media, acquired all rights to Knives Out last year and will release the movie domestically via Lionsgate on Thanksgiving.

The film is the second premium title acquired for Germany by the new media giant created by private equity group KKR, which acquired and merged Tele-Munchen Group and Universum Film, as well as German production companies i&u TV and Wiedemann & Berg Film.

In Cannes, the company's CEO Fred Kogel snatched up Roland Emmerich's new sci-fi epic Moonfall in an eight-figure deal with Stuart Ford's AGC Studios and CAA Media Finance.



