'Knives Out' Sequel in the Works, Story Centered on Daniel Craig's Detective Character

The $40 million original film with an ensemble cast has grossed nearly $250 million worldwide.

As Knives Out concludes yet another strong weekend at the box office, writer-director Rian Johnson is already working on a follow-up to his hit original whodunit, lining up a potential franchise for Lionsgate.

Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter at Lionsgate's pre-Golden Globes party on Saturday night that he was already developing a sequel centered on Craig's Southern detective Benoit Blanc investigating a new case. He added that he was eager to make the film quickly, ideally in the next year.

Johnson's producing partner Ram Bergman added that Craig was eager to reprise the role. "Daniel had so much fun doing it, and he wants to do more," he said.

Lionsgate and MRC's Knives Out, made for a reported $40 million and boasting a star-studded cast including Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer and Toni Collette, became a shining beacon for original films in a 2019 box office dominated by sequels and franchises. It is up for three Golden Globe awards on Sunday - best comedy/musical picture and best comedy/musical actor and actress for Craig and co-star Ana de Armas. (MRC shares a parent company, Valence Media, with The Hollywood Reporter.)

Lionsgate has not officially greenlit a Knives Out sequel, but given the film's $247 million haul worldwide, the film could be the beginning of a lucrative franchise for the studio and for Craig as he wraps up his stint as James Bond in the upcoming No Time to Die. Lionsgate film president Joe Drake told THR at Saturday's party that he's eager to read a script.

Johnson, who directed 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is also developing a new Star Wars trilogy, but the plans have slowed down as Disney and Lucasfilm figure out the next steps in the franchise following December's The Rise of Skywalker concluding the saga that began with 1977's A New Hope.