Fans Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant Outside Staples Center

In the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death Sunday, dozens of fans began gathering outside Los Angeles' Staples Center to pay tribute to the former NBA star, KTLA reported.

Bryant starred for 20 years with the Los Angeles, who call Staples home, and won five NBA championships with the team. He died Sunday in a helicopter crash at age 41.

The sports icon and Oscar winner died aboard his private helicopter while it was flying over Calabasas and crashed, starting a fire, as first reported by TMZ Sports. Five people died in the crash, which is under investigation.

Meanwhile, video posted on Twitter by L.A. Times sportwriter Jack Harris showed a man placing a bouquet of flowers outside Staples.

Flowers being set up at LA Live for Kobe Bryant



The Grammys are at Staples Center tonight, so plaza in front is blocked off. Dozens already beginning to gather here pic.twitter.com/6gHUVwGphB — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) January 26, 2020

The area is already crowded thanks to Sunday's Grammy Awards; the non-televised portion of the show is underway at the nearby Microsoft Theater, while the televised portion kicks off at 5 p.m. PT at Staples.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted a note discouraging fans thinking about coming to the area: We’re aware of published reports regarding the helicopter crash in Calabasas today & we’re still in the process of confirming with @LASDHQ who was on board. As a reminder, the area around the Staples Center is closed due to the Grammys & fans will not be able to access the arena."