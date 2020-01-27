Kobe Bryant Death: BBC Apologizes for Using LeBron James Footage

The editor of the news show said it "mistakenly used pictures of LeBron James in one section of the report," adding: "We apologize for this human error which fell below our usual standards on the program."

The BBC on Monday apologized for using footage of LeBron James in its coverage of the death of basketball icon Kobe Bryant Sunday evening.

The BBC in its News at Ten program covered the death of the former NBA star, including video of James beating Bryant's career points tally. "But the voiceover did not explain why viewers were seeing James on screen at that stage, rather than Bryant," the BBC later said online. "Viewers pointed out the error online, criticizing the BBC for confusing the two prominent black basketball stars."

At the end of the program, newsreader Reeta Chakrabarti also addressed the issue, saying: "In our coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant, in one section of the report, we mistakenly showed pictures of another basketball player, LeBron James. We do apologize for the error."

Paul Royall, editor of the news show, soon after also apologized on Twitter, writing that the program had "mistakenly used pictures of LeBron James in one section of the report," adding: "We apologize for this human error which fell below our usual standards on the program."

Bryant, who starred for 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships, died Sunday in a helicopter crash at the age of 41. The basketball icon and 2018 Oscar winner and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were aboard his private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas, California, about 30 miles west of downtown Los Angeles.