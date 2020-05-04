Kobe Bryant Interview in 'Last Dance' Breaks Fans' Hearts Again

"I don't get five championships [in Los Angeles] without him because he guided me so much and gave me so much great advice," the late Lakers star said in a new interview in ESPN's Michael Jordan docuseries.

Kobe Bryant fans had their hearts broken again Sunday night when the late basketball legend spoke during a new interview done prior to his death shown on the fifth episode of the Michael Jordan ESPN docuseries The Last Dance.

The former Lakers superstar discussed playing against Jordan some 20 years ago, the Bulls icon becoming a big brother and mentor to the young, hungry Kobe.

"Michael provided a lot of guidance for me," Kobe said in part. "He's like my big brother. I truly hate having the discussion about who would win one-on-one. What you get from me, is from him. I don't get five championships [in Los Angeles] without him because he guided me so much and gave me so much great advice."

Fans took to social media during the episode, part of a 10-part series, to share their heartbreak and continued disbelief Kobe is gone.

Jordan spoke during Kobe's memorial in late February where he had a hard time holding back tears, noting that Bryant would call him all the time when he got into the NBA because he wanted every pointer and tip about the game that he could get.

"When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died," Jordan said then. "Please, rest in peace, little brother."