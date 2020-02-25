Kobe Bryant Jersey From First All-Star Season to Be Auctioned Starting at $20K

His game-worn jersey from the 1998-1999 season will be up for auction along with signed trading cards and basketballs.

The day after Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and more stars honored Kobe Bryant at his memorial at the Staples Center, an auction is readying to offer memorabilia from the late Lakers star.

Nate D. Sanders Auctions will host a Kobe Bryant auction on Thursday, starring one of Bryant's game-worn jerseys from his first All-Star season in 1998-1999. Bidding begins at $20,000. Other items to hit the block include three basketballs signed by Bryant (starting at $3,750 each) and trading cards signed by Bryant, Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

“The tragic death of Kobe Bryant has devastated the city," said owner Nate Sanders in a statement. "People continue to grieve and mourn the loss of the most popular player to wear the Purple and Gold. This is an opportunity for fans to remember their hero by owning memorabilia from his remarkable career."

Ten percent of the profits will go to one of Bryant's favorite nonprofits, After-School All-Stars, which has served 90,000 kids in 13 states to help lower-income children.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in January in a helicopter crash. On Monday, widow Vanessa Bryant sued the helicopter operator for wrongful death. At the memorial, Vanessa called the basketball star her "soulmate" and read a love letter to her daughter and husband. She also revealed that Kobe had an affinity for memorabilia himself and even gave her the original dress and notebook from 2004 film The Notebook: “He was truly the romantic one in our relationship."