Kobe Bryant Remembered in Special Tribute at the NAACP Image Awards

The late basketball star Kobe Bryant was remembered by the entertainment community at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night, when a tribute took place during the ceremony hosted by black-ish star Anthony Anderson.

Following the In Memoriam segment, the awards show highlighted the athlete with a visual presentation of images from his career.

The tribute opened with an empty basketball court onstage. An audio clip that featured Bryant thanking his fans at a Lakers game played as images of the athlete appeared onscreen.

Two banners featuring Bryant's jersey numbers 8 and 24 were later revealed.

The segment concluded by playing a clip of Bryant speaking to his fans following a game. He thanked his family for their support during the speech. A photo of Bryant and Gianna sitting courtside at a game then appeared.

The athlete and Oscar winner died on Jan. 26 when a helicopter he was traveling in went down in the hills of Calabasas. Along with seven others, Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna was killed in the accident, which is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

A public memorial event for Bryant is set to take place at the Staples Center on Feb. 24.