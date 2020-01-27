Kobe Bryant Tribute Added to 'NBA 2K20'

The NBA All-Star, Olympic Gold medalist and Oscar winner died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

NBA 2K20 has added a tribute to late All-Star and Olympic Gold medalist Kobe Bryant following the NBA star's death in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

As players launch the sports title they are greeted by a picture of Bryant with the dates of his life listed below his image.

A request for comment on the tribute from publisher 2K Games was not immediately returned. NBA 2K20's official Twitter account honored Bryant with a tweet on Sunday saying, "RIP to a Legend. Thank you for your many contributions on and off the court. You are greatly missed."

The NBA 2K series highlights a star (or several stars) from the league on its cover every year. Bryant was the cover star of NBA 2K10 and a playable character in the annual release throughout his career.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were aboard his private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas, California, about 30 miles west of downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, along with nine other people who died in the accident.

Bryant was honored by many across the media landscape, including a tribute from Grammys host Alicia Keys and performer Lizzo at Sunday's awards show at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles, the home of the Los Angeles Lakers. In 2017, the Lakers honored Bryant by retiring both of his numbers (8 and 24) and on Sunday Dallas Mavericks' owner Mark Cuban announced that his team would also be retiring the number 24 in honor of Bryant.