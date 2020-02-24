Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Memorial to Feature a Number of Performances, 35,000 Roses

Those fortunate to get tickets to the celebration of life began arriving as early as 5 a.m. Monday.

There will likely be no dry eyes in sight Monday as some 20,000 pack into Staples Center to mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

The pair was among nine who were killed Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash.

Those fortunate to get tickets to the celebration of life (they were gone in a flash) began arriving as early as 5 a.m.

The Staples Center was completely barricaded and Los Angeles police implored anyone without tickets to stay away from the area as they would not be allowed on the grounds. The celebration will be shown live on local stations. Ticket holders were told they were not allowed to bring in signs or flowers.

Lee Zeidman, the president of Staples Center, Microsoft Theatre and L.A. Live, would not give any details as to who would speak and perform durning the service, but he did tell local news they were expecting a number of entourages and the building was filled with 35,000 roses.

