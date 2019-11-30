'Kontora' Wins Grand Prix at Tallinn IFF Black Nights

Jun Robles Jana is awarded as best director.

Kontora, a Japanese film directed, produced and written by Anshul Chauhan, was awarded the Grand Prix of the 23nd Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, which drew to a close in the Estonian capital on Saturday.

The film, which centers on the difficult relationship of a single father and his teenage daughter in a state of economic distress, was also awarded for the best music.

The best director award went to Jun Robles Jana for Kalel, 15, a portrait of a Manila teenager who gets the news that he has HIV and is forced to deal with the gradual falling apart of his family.

The best actress award went to Alina Serban for her role in Gipsy Queen, directed by Hüseyin Tabak and coproduced by Austria and Germany.

Clavan Clerking collected the best actor award for his role in the UK thriller Muscle, directed by Gerard Johnson.

Israeli dramedy Golden Voices, centered on two Russian Jewish voice émigré actors in Jerusalem in the early1990s, picked up the best script award for writer/director Evgeny Ruman and cowriter Ziv Berkovich and the NETPAC award.

Narges Abyar's When the Moon was Full won the festival's audience award.

The festival's lifetime achievement awards went to Russian director Andrei Konchalovsky and Estonian filmmaker and sound director Enn Säde.