Kourtney Kardashian Launches Lifestyle Website Poosh

The Kardashian empire expands with an editorial website.

In the hopes of inspiring fans to live their best lives, Kourtney Kardashian has launched a modern lifestyle site named Poosh. And with an amalgamation of topics such as non-toxic beauty, tips for busy mothers, health-focused recipes, budgeting, fashion and more; the shoppable editorial platform is doing its utmost to reach that goal.

Named for her six-year-old daughter Penelope, who is affectionately called Poosh, the site caters to women who carry the same spirit of ‘playing by their own rules, coloring outside of the lines, and celebrating life with an infectious confidence and ease.”

"People are constantly asking me how I do it all, from being a single mom to working full-time to still maintaining a social life,” Kardashian said in a released statement. “I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living.”

Further shinning light on how to achieve multitasking bliss is Kris Jenner, who is also the first in what will become a series of recorded interviews.

In a clip teased to Poosh’s 2.5 million Instagram followers, Jenner offers her daughter some keen advice on being a boss by saying, “My general motto in my life for years has been is if someone says, ‘no’ you’re talking to the wrong person. Being a boss and being in charge is a very brilliant thing to do.”

And as with all Kardashian-Jenner projects, visitors can also expect Kourtney’s sisters to join her in penning content for the site. In addition to her family, Poosh has also tapped Sarah Howard, who founded the blog Beauty Banter, as the Chief Operating Officer and Michelle Scanga who hails from Who What Wear.