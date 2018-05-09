Kris Jenner Is Launching Kris Cosmetics for Mother's Day

Including a highlighter called 'Your Sister's Going to Jail.'

If you're in the market for some very last minute Mother's Day gifts, perhaps Kris Jenner can help you out. The reality star has hacked the Instagram and Twitter accounts of her daughter's highly successful makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, to reveal her own beauty collection, aptly titled Kris Cosmetics.

Jenner announced the line with a clip posted to Twitter after overhauling the account with her own username, banner and avatar. In the video, a Rolls Royce pulls up with an anonymous driver inside, who then steps out in black stilettos. After walking up to a door that says "Kylie" and subsequently crossing the name out in red marker (ouch), the now-revealed Jenner sits in an extravagant chair and winks for the camera in place of her youngest daughter.

"Hey guys.. it's me!" reads the caption. "And oh, my collection drops on Mother's Day." Which is Sunday, May 13, for those who need the reminder.

Kylie gave a run-down of mom testing out all the new palettes and lip products on her Instagram story. Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans will be thrilled to know most — if not all — of the colors are named after some of Jenner's most iconic one-liners. She posed with a highlighter palette, which has, "You're doing amazing, sweetie!" scribbled across the packaging over the typical "KYLIE" logo. Inside contains arguably the most hilarious name of any makeup shade by any brand ever: "Your sister's going to jail."

The announcement follows just a couple of weeks after the reveal of the KOURT X KYLIE Collection. The KarJenner clan sure loves keeping it in the family, and the "kollabs" just don't stop.

Watch the sassy teaser clip below.

Hey guys.. it’s me! and oh, my collection drops on Mother’s Day. pic.twitter.com/OuUTqfDLb9 — KRIS COSMETICS (@kriscosmetics) May 8, 2018 still here .. I think I’ll hold onto Kylie’s account until my collection drops on Mother’s Day #KrisCosmetics pic.twitter.com/olADcunqFC — KRIS COSMETICS (@kriscosmetics) May 9, 2018

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.