Kris Van Assche Joins Berluti as Artistic Director

The Belgian designer recently left Dior Homme.

Kris Van Assche has found a new home.

The Belgian designer, 41, who left the top job at Dior Homme after eleven years at the helm, joins menswear label Berluti. The Parisian label moved fast to replace Haider Ackermann who left the house last week after only 18 months, or three seasons, as artistic director.

Van Assche will present his first collection for Berluti during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in January 2019.

The past few weeks have seen a number of big moves in menswear. Van Assche was replaced at Dior Homme by British designer Kim Jones. Jones' former role as head of menswear at Louis Vuitton was taken by Off-White founder Virgil Abloh.

Berluti, Dior Homme and Louis Vuitton are all owned by the French luxury conglomerate LVMH.