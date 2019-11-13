Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon Perform Mashup of Disney Songs

The actress and host sang "Let It Go," "When You Wish Upon A Star," "Part of Your World" and more songs on Tuesday's 'Tonight Show.'

Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon performed a mashup of Disney songs during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

Fallon opened the segment by performing "When You Wish Upon A Star" from Pinocchio. Bell soon joined the host and they sang together, "Anything your heart desires will come true."

They quickly transitioned into singing "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from Mary Poppins. The rendition included the host and actress bouncing up and down as the audience clapped.

Fallon later marched around Bell as they sang "Heigh-Ho" from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, followed by "The Bare Necessities" from The Jungle Book.

The host performed a solo rendition of The Little Mermaid's "Under the Sea" before Bell took center stage to sing "Part of Your World."

Bell next joined Fallon on a carpet to perform "A Whole New World" from Aladdin. Wind blew in their hair as they belted out the lyrics, "No one to tell us no / Or where to go / Or say we're only dreaming."

Both Bell and Fallon later sang in alto tones to take on "Beauty and the Beast."

Bell pulled out a stuffed baby lion to hold up in the air as Fallon sang the opening lines to The Lion King's "The Circle of Life" before he transitioned to "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

The actress and host then performed a medley of Frozen's "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" and Pocahontas' "Colors of the Wind." As Fallon continued to interrupt Bell's performance, she said, "Go away, Jimmy." He responded, "Okay, bye."

The segment continued with performances of "You've Got A Friend in Me," "Remember Me" and "How Far I'll Go."

As Fallon got carried away with the high notes in "Into the Unknown," Bell tried to calm him down by performing "Let It Go." The lights dimmed and snow fell on the stage as Bell and Fallon sang the song popularized by her Frozen co-star Idina Menzel.

Watch the full segment below.